53 new toll stations in the Oslo area

Politicians in Oslo and Akershus gather this week to plan 53 new toll stations in the metropolitan area. The tolls will be ready by March 2019.

48 of the toll stations will be located in Oslo, two in Lørenskog, two in Oppegård, and one in Ski municipality. Distributed among three toll stations in the metropolitan area, 14 of the new tolls will deal with traffic arriving at the city limits from Romerike and Follo, while the remaining 39 will be added to Indre ring road.

In Oslo, there are no new stations planned, but 20 of the 29 toll stations already in the Oslo area today will be converted into two-way collection stations, with half the price per pass compared to today.

1.2 billion

If the plans go through, the new toll stations will give about 1.2 billion kroner in revenue to the public purse each year. Of this, 60% will go to Oslo, and 40% to Akershus. The project has an estimated cost framework of NOK 250-300 million.

Despite more toll stations and increased revenues, many drivers will not notice a big difference, said Terje Rognlien of the Norwegian Public Roads Administration.

The secretariat leader in what is called ‘Oslopakke 3’ showed that one toll pass gives one hour free passage in Oslo and the Inner ring road. This means that you only pay for one pass even if you pass more stations, as long as you don’t spend more than one hour on the trip.

More expensive for the commuters

For commuters who live in Follo or in Romerike, new city boundaries will involve an additional cost of NOK 29.50 per day for a diesel truck during peak hours.

‘Car rental in the city, which is now completely free, may also be subject to a surcharge. But some travel may also be cheaper. For example, if you travel from Smestad to Grorud and back in the hour, you will pay 29.50 for a diesel car during the rush hour. Today you have to pay 59 kroner’, said Rognlien.

This is due to the hourly rule, combined with the two-way billing system, where you only pay half price at each pass.

If you do not go back within one hour, the price will be NOK 29.50 each way, or NOK 59,the same as today.

Examples

NTB has asked for a calculations for a few other examples. The prerequisite for these is that the journey is made by diesel cars during peak hours, that the journey in each direction takes place within the time limit.

From Grünerløkka to Hvervenbukta it costs 59 kroner return, both before and after the changeover. A trip between Skøyen and Nesodden costs 118 kroner in today’s system, and 88,50 kroner after the changeover.

Details of the prices for toll passes can be found at Fjellinjen.

Long process

The purpose of the reorganization is partly to ensure that more car trips in the Oslo area are subject to a surcharge. Today, a toll fee is paid for 50% of all car trips. As of March 2019,this will increase to 76%, which the political majority believe to be fairer.

The county council in Akershus approved the plan on Monday. On Wednesday it is expected that Oslo City Council will do the same. Then the matter then goes to the Minister for Transport,Ketil Solvik-Olsen of Fremskrittsparti (Frp).

In order to avoid delays, parliament must make a decision before the summer, which means that the Minister for Transport must submit a bill before Easter.

