There were almost 565 000 establishments in Norway as per 1 January 2017, most of which were in the retail trade and repair of motor vehicles industry.

Eight out of ten establishments had four or fewer employees. In the agriculture, forestry and fishing industries, 98 per cent of the establishments had fewer than five employees.

Establishments in the non-financial sector accounted for almost half of all the establishments. Households also had a significant number of establishments. Nine out of ten establishments were either in the household sector or in the non-financial sector.

