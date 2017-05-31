60 employees may lose their jobs in Chess

60 permanent employees may lose their jobs in Chess in Bergen

A total of 60 permanent employees in Chess in Telia Norway’s offices in Bergen can lose their jobs if they do not want to move to Trondheim or Oslo.

“We will make sure that anyone who can and will continue to work with us as permanent staff will be able to.

Assuming that they move with our business from Bergen to the main office in Trondheim or Oslo,” says Communications Director Henning Lunde in Telia Norway to NTB.

Closing operations in Bergen

Chess, a brand under Telia, has got just under 60 permanent employees and 15 temporary staff at the Bergen office.

The reorganization will take place during the autumn, but Telia Norway will still have some business in the corporate market in Bergen, Lunde explains.

Employees who do not want to move will be professionally helped through career adjustment programs and offerings of final agreements to ensure financial security, the company stated in a press release.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today