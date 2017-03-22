70 hotel employees lost in court against Scandic

The 200 employees at Hotel Norway in Bergen lost their job when Scandic took over. 70 of them went to court, but lost in the Bergen County Court.

CEO Svein Arild Steen-Mevold in Scandic Hotels Norway told NRK that he is happy that the hotel chain has been upheld in court, but he realizes that this has been a tough process for those who lost their jobs.

The hotel is closed for restoration and will not open until at least September 2018.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today