70 loses their job at Aker Solutions

70 employees lose their jobs at the subsea department of Aker Solutions at Ågotnes in Hordaland.

The employees were informed of the downsizing Tuesday, according to Bergens Tidende. The previous round of cut took place as late as in January.

– Up to 70 employees, both onshore and offshore, may be affected by the adjustments. In addition, lay-off will be used as a tool.

The measures will be implemented during the second half of this year, the communications advisor in Aker Solutions, Stina Kildedal-Johannessen, wrote in an email to the newspaper.

Club leader in Industrial Energy in Aker Solutions, Tommy Angeltveit, says the message came unexpectedly on some employees, but many have seen it coming. Specially employees who have worked in departments where there has been little to do.

– Politicians, with Erna Solberg heading the field, have been fast to tell that it’s going to be an upswing in the oil industry again, but that’s obviously not the case, he says.

In 2014, the underwater department at Ågotnes had more than 950 employees. After this round of lay-offs there will be less than 400 left.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today