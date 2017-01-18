Over 70,000 received NAV support abroad

In all, 74,500 people received support from Nav abroad in 2015. Retirement was the most common performance to receive, according to figures from Statistics Norway.

People abroad received a total of 6.8 billion in support from the Hub in 2015, according to figures from Statistics Norway. Over 40,000 people received retirement pension, which was the largest group.

Most of them were Norwegian citizens, who also were paid most for retirement.

The second most common performance receiving abroad was for children. In total, 12,500 people received this benefit abroad.

Child benefit payments were significantly less than other benefits. Although 17 percent of all NAV receivers abroad received family allowance, the expenses amounted to only 3 percent of total benefits abroad in 2015.

Immigrants and people who have not been resident in Norway, were paid less retirement and less disability than the average recipient without an immigrant background.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today