8 square meters for NOK 900,000

There is no water, electricity, berth or even allowed to sleep there. But the little seaside shed at Kjøkøy in Fredrikstad is priced at close to one million.

– It goes fast to show the facility, real estate agent Ole Petter Arnesen laughs as he shows the interior of the tiny building at Kjøkøy in Fredrikstad.

The shed is at only eight square meters and therefore has a price per square meter of a ‘mere’ 112,500.

– There are four pine covered walls, there are also panels in the ceiling and floor. It is insulated. And that’s that, the broker smiles.

Against the law to sleep inside

The estate is located at the waterfront, on a property with its own shoreline of about 14 meters. But that’s the end of the ‘the ultimate dream.’ There are numerous limitations on use.

– It is registered as a sea-shed, so you are not allowed to live there – if you go by the book – One can’t even spend the night, says Arnesen.

The shed has no electricity or water. It also does not have a parking space, but there is a small path through rough terrain.

The plot is however 245 square meters and is located at the waterfront in the lucrative area between Kråkerøy and Hvaler.

– You are in reality paying for location and 14 metres of shoreline. You also get your own storage space, with the inherent limitations, says Arnesen.

Defends the price

The real estate agent still defends the price of 900,000 kroner. He says that they have compared with prices of similar objects.

– We believe this is a price that is defendable. We’ll have to wait and see what the market is willing to pay. There have been some interested parties, actually I have got a call from someone who considered placing a bid without seeing it first.

– We think the property will benefit someone who wants a berth, boat storage, shoreline and a place to store fishing gear.

Source: nrk.no / Norway Today