A demand to sell Norwegian whales to Japan

If Norway is to teach Japan about the management of whales, we must demand access to the Japanese market said the head of the industry association, ‘Sjømat Norge’.

Japanese representatives have recently been in Norway to learn about management and quota setting for whaling wrote Fiskeribladet journal. The country recently announced that it will resume commercial whaling and resign from the International Whaling Commission.

According to Fiskeribladet, the Norwegian authorities must be positive about dialogue with the Japanese. Sjømat Norge believes Norway should get something concrete in return for the help.

‘’If they demand our expertise, we will bring our whale products into the Japanese market in return. Something else would be out of the question’’ said CEO, Geir Ove Ystmark. He said that Norway has partial access to the Japanese market with frozen meat, but for fresh products, the rules are complicated and confusing.

‘’If the is something Norwegian whaling needs, it is market access.’’

Fisheries Minister Harald T. Nesvik of Fremskrittsparti (FRP) said he is aware of the requirement from Sjømat Norge and said it is something that must be considered together with a number of other factors.

‘’I will discuss market access for whales when I travel to Japan in March’’ said Nesvik, who will visit the country for four days.

