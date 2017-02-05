Agreement arrived at in all night airport mediation meeting

Parties to the airport mediation finally reached agreement at 04.00 on Sunday morning. Thus, they avoided nearly 200 ground crew members

going on strike, reported the VG newspaper.

The trade union, Junit and the Federation of Norwegian Aviation met at the Riksmekleren (State Mediation) at 10.00 on Saturday morning.

If they failed to reach agreement during mediation, the ground staff at airports in Trondheim, Bergen, Stavanger and Bodo would have begun to

strike from Sunday morning.

Negotiation Manager of Juno, Bente Ørberg, told NTB last week that there was disagreement on both wages and working conditions.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today