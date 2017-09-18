Agreement in the fight against crime in road operations

Agreement in the fight against crime related to road operations

The Norwegian Public Road Administration and the Tax Authorities enter into an agreement to strengthen the fight against crime and social dumping in road construction and maintenance

The agreement implies that the parties will exchange information that will ensure that NPRAs suppliers and subcontractors act in accordance with Norwegian tax legislation. All suppliers must provide proxy to ensure access to confidential information.

The tax authorities, in turn, will contribute with training and increased competence of employees in the Norwegian Public Roads Administration.

The agreement applies to the NPRA activities throughout the country and also its suppliers and subcontractors.

The measures are implemented step by step due to the NPRA’s many projects.

The Norwegian Public Roads Administration and the Norwegian Tax Authority signed the agreement on Friday, but it was not announced before Sunday.

