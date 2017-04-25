Agreement in the financial industry – pay increase of 0.65 percent

The Trade Union for Finance (Finansforbundet) Tuesday reached an agreement with Finans Norge for this year’s interim settlement for the financial sector.

The result entails a general raise of 0.65 percent, but a minimum of NOK 3,200 for all. The result is in line with the framework agreement for the so-called ‘front line’ trades.

– The financial sector is doing very well in Norway. The record revenues had not been possible without the efforts of our members.

Now we expect the businesses to facilitate good local settlements, chairman of the Trade Union, Pål Adrian Hellman, states.

– Employers agree with us that the overall framework for central- and local wage growth should be normative for managers as well as other employees in the companies, he said.

The settlement affects approximately 27,000 employees in the financial industry.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today