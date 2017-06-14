Agreement reached on new road-toll rates for Oslo

The parties involved in ‘Oslopakke 3’ have agreed to build around 50 new toll stations, the introduction of rush hour, and new ‘environmentally differentiated’ toll charges.

New tariffs, based on the time travelling, and environmental-differentation, will be introduced by autumn. Vehicles that cause the most pollution will pay the highest charges. In addition, tolls will be more expensive during peak hours.

In the spring of 2019, two-way collection will be introduced in Oslo, half to be paid each way, and a new inner toll in Oslo, and at the city limits for traffic entering from Follo and Romerike. Additionally, electric cars will begin to pay toll, while hydrogen cars will remain exempt from charges. ‘I’m pleased that we’ve now reached agreement with Høyre on changes to the toll charges. The new tolls will create less queues, cleaner, air and reduced greenhouse gas emissions, and this will make our city better,’ said Oslo’s transport councillor, Lan Marie Berg of the Green Party (Miljøpartiet De Grønne – MDG). Akershus County Governor, Anette Solli (Høyre), believes the new system will contribute to better burden sharing, and stop the load being unreasonably high for some groups of travellers. According to NRK news, the new tariffs will charge a diesel car travelling from Akershus, and through the toll station, 87 kroner for the day without discount,and 69.60 with. For petrol run cars, the price will be NOK 78 without discount, and 62.40 with.

