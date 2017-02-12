Airlines compete for a billion contract for air ambulance service

A Swedish and a Norwegian airline companies are competing for new contract worth billions in health authorities’ ambulance service.

– Both companies flying ambulance today and take enough with this competence into the process, says managing director of Air Ambulance Service ANS, Øyvind Juell, in a statement.

Companies which are competing for this contract are Babcock SAA FW AB and Air FW AS. It will be delivered eight propeller and jet aircraft with pilots, crews, and technical services. Two planes are full day service and the rest have hourly services any day of the year.

– Real competition means experience and by that the price is pushed down and the quality raised up to the offerings we receive. It can save the regional health authorities who own the very expensive service, says Juell.

It’s air ambulance service ANS and Hospital Purchasing HF conducting procurement. Decisions about who gets the contract will be made in June 2017. The new service will be in place from 1st of July 2019.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today