Airport needs 7.5 million by Wednesday

Rygge Airport must raise NOK 7.5 million kroner by Wednesday in order to reopen the airport near Moss, according to its CEO.

The CEO of Rygge Airport, Knut Johannessen, says NOK 7.5 million is the amount missing to continuation of the Rygge- project. According to Fredrikstad Blad

-We are talking about making deals with airlines, and investors who can provide enough capital to reopen the airport, as well as renegotiating the agreement with the Air Force.

All this are both time-consuming and resource-intensive tasks that require capital, says Johannessen to Fredrikstad Blad.

He would not comment on how far the company has come in the collection process. Both the municipality and investors are being asked to contribute.

After nine years of operation the last aircraft took of from Moss Airport Rygge on October 29th last year.

The closure came in the wake of the Government’s controversial aircraft seat fee and Ryanair’s subsequent decision to close down the operations from Rygge.

The airport can reopen in 2018 at the earliest if financing can be found.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today