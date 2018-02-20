Aker Energy Sinks NOK $777M in Ghana Oil Fields

Promising both “significant” oil exploration and production in Ghana, Norwegian billionaire Kjell Inge Roekke’s Aker Energy (AKER.OL) has offered NOK $777M for a 50% interest in the Deepwater Tano / Cape Three Points (DWT / CTP) oil fields now operated by Hess oil.

Aker Energy, together with Aker ASA and TRG AS has initiated the purchase action which involves the acquisition of a subsidiary of the oil company Hess Corporation, aka Hess Ghana.

Øyvind Eriksen, CEO of Aker ASA stated in a released dated Monday, 19 Feb.; ‘Aker is grateful for having been invited by TRG to participate in this collaboration. We look forward to exploring the opportunity to build a significant exploration and recovery activity in Ghana as inspired by what experience we’ve gained on the Norwegian shelf. We see significant potential and looks forward to cooperating with Ghana’s

national oil company, Ghana National Petroleum Corporation.’

ONE BILLION BARRELS

The discovered oil resources are estimated to be 550 million barrels but the field should have a further potential of 400 million barrels. The field is a 2,010 square kilometer area located in what is considered an oil productive area in Ghana, with 12 various oil wells now in operation.

TRG (wholly owned by Kjell Inge Røkke) has been involved in Ghana oil acquisition since 2014 and has participated in the nearby South Deepwater Tano block (SDWT) oilfield, through its investments in Petrica Holding.

The Republic of Ghana is located along the Gulf of Guinea in West Africa, bordered by the Ivory Coast in the west and Togo in the east.

The proposed transaction is subject to approval from Ghanaian

authorities.

