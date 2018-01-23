Aker Solutions acquires Statoil contracts in the North Sea and the Barents Sea

Statoil has, on behalf of license partners, awarded Aker Solutions contracts for delivery of underwater production systems at Troll Phase III and the Askeladden projects.

The EPC contracts (engineering, purchasing and construction) have a total value of between NOK 1.5 and 2 billion and include support for installation and completion.

The contracts concern the Troll Phase III project in the North Sea and Askeladden project in the Barents Sea.

– The Troll field is central to the Norwegian continental shelf’s role as gas exporter to Europe. Troll Phase III ensures that we can maintain this role for decades to come. Askeladden is located in the Barents Sea and will provide more gas to the Snøhvit LNG plant on Melkøya outside Hammerfest, says Director of Projects in Statoil, Torger Rød, in a press release.

The partnership in Snøhvit is planning an investment decision for Askeladd during the first half of 2018. It has been clarified by the authorities that there is no need to provide additional plans for development and operation (PDO) but that the project is covered by the existing plans for the Snøhvit (Snowwhite) field.

At the same time, Troll’s partnership plans investment decisions and submission of PDOs during the second half of 2018.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today