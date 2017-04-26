Aker Solutions will test CO2 capture

Aker Solutions has been awarded the contract for carbon capture at Yara’s ammonia plant at Herøya, and Norcem’s cement production plant in Brevik.

Norcem and Yara are among three companies that receive funds from the government to build and operate carbon capture stations. The government’s goal is to fund at least one of the plants (that will be operational by 2022).

‘Perfecting carbon capture will be the key to meeting global climate goals,’ said Luis Araujo, CEO of Aker Solutions.

The company has previously conducted extensive testing with a pilot carbon-catch facility at the cement factory in Brevik. The results were so promising that Norcem chose Aker Solutions’ technology to be used for a potential plant at the Brevik cement plant.

The plant at Norcem will have a capacity of around 400,000 tonnes of CO2 a year. Concept studies will be conducted in September this year, and be completed by the 17th of October.

In the state budget for 2017, the government set aside 360 million for the three concept studies.

According to E24, in a previous study, the cost of the state’s projects for full-scale CO2 capture are estimated at 12.6 billion. In addition, there are operating costs of a couple of hundred million a year.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today