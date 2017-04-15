Almost purely Norwegian cottage market

While Norwegians like to buy a holiday home abroad, there are few foreigners who buy cottages here. 97.5 percent of Norwegian cabins are in Norwegian hands.

The figure emerges from Statistics Norway (SSB), which for the first time has presented statistics on the ownership of the country’s around 427,000 holiday homes, according to Finansavisen.

For example, there are more than ten times as many Norwegian-owned holiday homes in Sweden, than there are Swedish owned cottages in Norway, to be roughly exact 11,500 against 1,100.

– The low percentage of foreign second home owners is possibly due to high prices and long distance between Norway and other European countries. Another explanation is that Norwegian cabins are often passed down for generations, according to SSB.

Norwegians are the biggest group of foreign cabin owners in Sweden and the Swedes are the biggest group in Norway. Norwegians are drawn primarily to Västra Götaland and Värmland, the two Swedish counties bordering south-eastern Norway.

Røst in Lofoten, Trysil and Hobøl bordering Sweden, are the three Norwegian municipalities with the highest proportion of foreign holiday home owners.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today