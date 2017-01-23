American giant mobile company is with major acquisitions in Tidal

The US giant mobile company, Sprint, buys 33 percent stake in the Norwegian-developed music streaming service Tidal.

According to a press release from the companies, from now exclusive music produced by artists here will only be available to current and new Sprint customers, writes E24.
Sprint has 45 million subscribers.
– Sprint shares our vision to revolutionize the creative industry to let artists connect directly with their fans and reach their full potential, says superstar and Tidal-owner Jay-Z on the agreement.

 

