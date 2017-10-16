Analysts predict ten years of high salmon prices

Analyst Paul T. Aandahl in the Norwegian Seafood Council has a difficult time making sure that salmon production will meet the growth in demand.

At the start of 2017 the price of the salmon was at its highest peak by almost 80 kr per kilo. Since then, the price has fallen from 79.69 kroner in January to 50.94 kroner in middle of September, Finansavisen writes.

“We can expect a short period of falling prices this autumn since salmon farmers have more control over salmon lice. However, in the long run it is difficult to make sure that salmon production will be able to meet demand growth, analyst Aandahl said to the newspaper.

Aandahl points out that other salmon producing countries are most likely not be able to produce as much in volume, and therefore demand will increase in the coming years.

“There are many reasons why we will still see high salmon prices for the next 5-10 years. I believe that it will continue to rise, but it is clear that a lower and stable salmon price will help to increase consumption. And for the market, it’s best to increase the volumes sold, rather than the price, “he says.

