Annual fee for vehicles replaced by simpler solution

The annual fee for vehicles has changed, and in 2018 will be invoiced by car insurance.

‘This allows you to divide the fee throughout the year, which will simplify the process and provide greater flexibility for car owners,’ said the communications manager of NAF, Inger Elisabeth Sagedal.

2017 is the last year the annual fee for vehicles is required, and insurance companies will be required to claim a traffic insurance fee from the state from the 1st of January, 2018.

‘The new fee will follow the insurance agreement on the car. The traffic insurance fee is payable only for the time the vehicle is used. People who rent cars will therefore not have to pay a fee if the car is canceled, and the insurance is stopped. For example, if the car is not used in winter’, said Sagedal.

In the case of unregistering, the registration numbers must be submitted – they can last for up to 6 months without costing again. In addition, a fee of 140 NOK will be charged.

Drivers can always call the traffic station and get a postponement of these for 6 months.

The insurance fee you are now paying will apply for the period from the 1st of January 2018 to the next renewal of your insurance in 2018.

The traffic insurance fee shown in the insurance statement, and the insurance certificate is for a full year, but on the invoice you will find the amount to be paid until the next renewal of the insurance. The fee will then follow the same period as your insurance.

If you pay the insurance in monthly instalments, the insurance company will automatically also split the new fee into 12 amounts. If, today, you pay the insurance agreement once a year, the new fee will be added as a one-time payment. But then you can easily choose 12 instalments if you wish. In other words, one can avoid one large, annual invoiceas it stands today.

You can choose to have a monthly subscription agreement. The fee will be distributed evenly from the last month in 2017.

You can choose to pay the insurance by giro. You pay the fee from the 1st of January 2018, together with the insurance premium. So the bill for 2018 will come when you usually have the main payment on the insurance.

You can choose to split the payment into multiple instalments. The fee for the period from January 1st, 2018 will then be distributed on all future payments. Examine the amount of the term and whether there is a term extension or not.

Limit the amount of the agreement. Remember to ensure that the amount of money you have in the bank is high enough, so that the monthly deductions are actually deducted. Contact your bank if in doubt.

© NAF / Norway Today