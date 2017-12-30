Approaching a new record for seafood exports

In two weeks, the figures for seafood exports will be presented for 2017. If exports of fish in December follow the rest of the year, a new export record will be set.

The value of fish exports alone will amount to just over 94 billion kroner this year, the Fisheries Journal reported.

NRK news also announced on Friday that fish exports were at approximately 100 billion kroner, a clear new record.

The Norwegian Seafood Council will present its official figures on Monday, January the 8th. At the beginning of December, the Seafood Council said that they expect the total export value of Norwegian seafood in 2017 to pass the 2016 figures by a good margin.

Last year, seafood exports ended at NOK 91.6 billion. Although the record is right around the corner, the seafood council warned that the month of December this year could be weaker than in during same period last year. The prices this year are not as high as at the same time last year.

‘We expect a weaker December than last year, partly due to continued high salmon prices for consumers.

This is especially true of the smoked salmon market, where important markets like Germany and France demanded less volume than last year, said analyst at the Norwegian Seafood Council, Paul T. Aandahl, at the beginning of December.

