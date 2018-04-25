Audi recalls 1.2 million cars

Audi recalled approximately 1.2 million cars worldwide because of the failure of a cooling pump.The error affects the newer A4, A5 and A6 models.

The fault causes the pump to be blocked and as a result it overheats. At worst, it may cause a fire in the engine.

The recalculation models are A4s produced between 2013 and 2016, the A5 model produced between 2013 and 2017, and the A6 model produced from 2012 to 2015. In addition, SUVs produced during the period from 2013 to 2017 are being recalled. All have 2-liter turbocharged engines.

A spokesperson for Audi announced that car dealers will install new cooling pumps without cost to car owners.

