Authorities require tax from 400 Uber drivers

Tax authorities have notified 400 Uber drivers concerning the recovery of missing tax and VAT, as well as possible the imposition of additional tax.

It is followed by the letter from tax crime department of tax authorities which recently sent to 400 named Uber drivers, according to the newspaper VG.

– We sit on information that they have run revenue that we believe are not liable to tax. Now they must get the opportunity to express themselves, said Chief of tax crime department of tax authorities, Jan-Egil Kristiansen, to the newspaper.

For the period 2015

According Taxi Association newspaper, TAXI, there is a concern about the income and sales tax reported for 2015. The tax authorities requesting documentation of income and expenses associated with driving by Uber, and how this is recorded.

Uber told NTB that drivers who use the Uber app for sure paid taxes and duties on an equal manner comparable with others who make money in Norway.

But drivers maneuver is in an uncertain regulatory situation, think Uber, arguing that many of them fear being punished if they “do the right thing and pay their treasure.”

Several drivers sentenced

In several trials during the second half of last year, Uber drivers have not only been deprived of the certificate and disorderly conduct, they also had to repay large amounts that they have served as Uber drivers.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today