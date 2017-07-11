Avinor is building the world’s largest seafood center at Gardermoen

Avinor will build the world’s largest seafood center and terminal at Gardermoen, and seek investors who can contribute 800 million.

Norwegian salmon is the largest air freight product in Europe. Daily, 600 tonnes of salmon is flown from Gardermoen to Asia, Africa and North America , writes Finansavisen.

“What people do not know is that Norway is the largest freight market amongst the Nordic countries, accounting for 50 percent of this transport,” says Martin Langaas, Freight Manager at Avinor.

Over the next 30 years, Avinor estimates that the seafood freight will increase by 500 per cent from the current level.

“A shipping per week with Norwegian seafood gives an extra annual export value of one quarter of a billion Nok ,” explains Langaas.

At the world’s first seafood center of its kind, 300,000 tonnes of seafood will be handled annually, or approximately 1,600 tons per day. That means filling up 160 lorries a day and packing two freight flights per hour with seafood.

Avinor has hired Pareto as facilitator, and are looking for investors who can make up NOK 800 million. The building work is expected to start January 1, 2019.

