Avinor plans new terminal at Gardermoen

No sooner than “New Gardermoen” is ready for use, before Avinor proceed with the plans of a new overseas terminal at the main airport.

Avinor announces an expansion at the cost of around NOK four billion to meet an expected growth in long-haul flights from Gardermoen.

A new international terminal can be completed by 2021, writes Dagens Næringsliv (DN) a month before the official opening of the new Oslo Airport (OSL).

The airlines, with Norwegian in the lead, have announced major expansions in long distance from Oslo to other continents, and it may speed up plans for the expansion of the non-Schengen area at the old international pier.

According to what DN has found out, such an expansion will cost between three and four billion.

– SAS and Norwegian are our two biggest customers and it is important for us to facilitate good infrastructure in the future. We have created a business plan based on demand from both Norwegian and foreign companies, Airport Director Øyvind Hasaas said.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today