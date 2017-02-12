Beer sales to Rema plunging with new marketing strategy

Rema stores sold 86,000 liters less beer in the first four weeks compared with the same period last year.

Whereas competitors increased beer sales, according to figures from Nielsen, reports E24.

The website puts development in the context of the new marketing strategy to Rema 1000, which favors Ringnes before breweries with strong local roots, which are Hansa Borg and Mack.

Rema stores sold 86,000 fewer liters of beer in the first four weeks, compared with the same period last year, while Kiwi and Extra increased their beer sales respectively 209,000 and 290,000 liters. The total beer sales in Norway increased by 79,000 liters.

– We have had lower revenues in Tromsø, and we’ve had lower turnover in Bergen in a few weeks, some have responded and we have received a lot of feedback, said Rema boss Ole Robert Reitan when he was interviewed at Torp last week.

He confirmed that Rema struggling due to beer battle. According to Aftenposten the chain had a turnover of 90 million NOK in January. The problems seem to decline in February, according to Reitan.

This time Rema 1000 did not want to comment beer numbers.

Coop however confirms that beer patriotism seems to be strong in Tromsø and Bergen. In Bergen, an Extra store increased beer sales by 40 percent in January.

– Beer is an important product line for customers and where local feelings are strongly attached to their local breweries, says communications manager Harald Kristiansen to E24.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today