Berlingske: – SAS considering registering flights in Ireland

SAS is considering applying for a license to operate aircrafts from Ireland, such as Norwegian, to open up for cheaper labor, writes the Danish media.

If the airline createsnew bases abroad, it could make it possible to hire staff under other conditions, writes Berlingske Business. The newspaper has information from unnamed sources.

SAS will not comment on the allegations, but press officer Mariam Skovfoged says:

– This is an industry with extremely high competition.

If we are to remain viable as a business, which can offer a good product to our customers, we have to consider whether there are other ways of operating.

It may involve having bases and registering aircraft abroad.

In connection with the financial statements in December, SAS announced that it is considering creating bases elsewhere than in Scandinavia to save costs.

The decision shall be taken at a board meeting on 31 January.

