The best results yet for Uber in Norway

The taxi service, Uber’s Norwegian operations had a profit of NOK 1.28 million before tax last year, the same year as the company closed one of its services here.

The result is the best since the company was established in Norway in 2013, wrote Dagens Næringsliv newspaper.

The company had a turnover of NOK 16.2 million last year, which is NOK 5.1 million more than in 2016.

The record result is despite the fact that Uber chose to terminate its main service, Uber Pop, indefinitely in October last year after the police in Oslo had found that

the service was illegal. Limousine services,Uber Black, Uber Lux and Uber XXL are still operating in Norway.

Uber has announced that the company wishes to relaunch the Pop service in Norway.

© NTB scanpix / #Norway Today