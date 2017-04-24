Big meeting on trucks used as terrorist weapons

Minister for Transport Ketil Solvik-Olsen (Progress Party) convened a meeting on Monday to find ways to avoid heavy vehicles being used as weapons in terrorist attacks.

Attendees were representatives for the truck owners, car manufacturers and drivers as well as the Road Directorate, the Police and the Ministry of Justice.

– It was agreed that industry actors themselves take an initiative to review all routines that can reduce the risk of vehicles being used as weapons.

– Politically, we are prepared to take urgent action and legislative amendments if necessary, said Solvik-Olsen told NTB.

Automatic locking of vehicles idling is a possible measure. The retrofitting of equipment that causes the vehicle to stop during a collision is another example.

But Solvik-Olsen argues that new and increased technology requirements, such as fingerprint recognition, should not make the drivers themselves a target for terrorists.

