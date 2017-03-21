Bill Gates still world’s richest

Microsoft founder Bill Gates thrones for the fourth consecutive year at the top of the list of world’s richest while President Donald Trump has dropped down to number 544.

According to the magazine Forbes, which makes the list every year, Gates has a fortune of $86 billion, equivalent to about NOK 729 billion.

Number two on the list is financier and investor Warren Buffett with a fortune of about $75.6 billion while Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is in third place with a fortune of $72.8 billion.

Americans and technology dominate the top of the list, for example, we find Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg in fifth place.

Only two non-Americans are among the top ten. These are Amancio Ortega, Spanish owner of the fashion chain Zara in fourth place, and telecoms magnate Carlos Slim from Mexico in sixth place.

Fredriksen richest Norwegian

John Fredriksen is richest Norwegian on the list, although he is listed as a Cypriot, in 131th place, with a fortune of $9.9 billion. That is up two places from last year’s list.

Next placed Norwegian is Odd Reitan in 294th place with $5.3 billion in assets. He has leapt 64 places up from 358th place last year.

The sisters Alexandra (20) and Katharina Andresen (21) are for the second consecutive year the world’s youngest billionaires, with a fortune each of $1.2 billion. That qualifies for a split 1678th place.

Trump plummets

Otherwise there are far between women on the list. The world’s richest woman, who is found in 14th place, is Liliane Bettencourt (94), owner of cosmetics giant L’Oreal.

President Donald Trump plummets by over 200 places down to 544. He is, according to Forbes good for $3.5 billion. The large drop can be partly explained by less favourable economic environment in the real estate market of New York.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today