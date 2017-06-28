Norway has paid out 3.4 billion for medical errors

Norway has paid out NOK 3.4 billion for errors in medical treatment

Over the past five years, the Norwegian Government has paid out NOK 3.4 billion in compensation through Norwegian Patient Injury Compensation (NPE) for medical treatments. The money was paid out for failing to administering the correct treatment at Norwegian hospitals

The figures appear in a new report from NPE, and include all treatment cases within the regional health authorities’ area.

‘The benefits ensure that patients, and relatives, receive coverage for the financial loss suffered through the injury caused. We understand that compensation is vital for moving forward,’ said Rolf Gunnar Jørstad, CEO of NPE.

In the period between 2012 and 2016, NPE received 17,386 claims for compensation, 5,205 of which were granted.

