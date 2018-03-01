A billion kroner loss for Rema 1000

Turnover in the Reitan-owned grocery store chain Rema 1000 fell by 1.4 billion kroner last year.

This was stated in the Reitan Group’s annual results, which was presented in Trondheim on Wednesday.

Rema 1000 sold groceries in 2016 for NOK 67.8 billion. Last year this fell to 66.4 billion.

Operating income for Rema 1000 ended at 1.7 billion, from 2.3 billion in 2016.

Total turnover for Reitangruppen fell by well over NOK 100 million, from NOK 89.2 billion in 2016 to NOK 89.1 billion in 2017.

However, CEO Odd Reitan is satisfied.

– “2017 was a very good year. We don’t do everything right, but we do more right than wrong. I’m most proud of our goods merchants who, together with us, have created both jobs and values,”he says.

