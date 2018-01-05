Bodø company goes bankrupt with 180 job losses

On Thursday evening, the board of Bodø company, M3 Anlegg, sent out a message bankrupting the company.

The press release on the bankruptcy request was signed by Chairman, Christer Johnsen, wrote Bodø Nu newspaper.

‘M3 Anlegg has been in a challenging financial situation throughout 2017. In the short time since its accession, today’s board has focused strongly on going through operations, and projects, to get a good overview and control of the company’s situation,’ he said.

The construction company is involved in groundwork, was established in 2004, and is based in Bodø. M3 Construction is one of the country’s largest companies in this sector, with local ownership in the industry. About 180 employees will lose their jobs as a result of the bankruptcy report.

‘We strongly apologise for the consequences of this for our employees, suppliers, shareholders, partners, and other creditors,’ the board said in the report.

