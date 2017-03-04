Boom in residential construction

The value of company reserves of new residential building projects rose by 76 per cent between the 4th quarter of 2015 and the 4th quarter of 2016.

At the end of the quarter, the enterprises’ new housing project reserves were 40 per cent higher than the previous year.

In civil engineering industry, new orders also increased, and the value rose by 27 per cent compared to the 4th quarter of 2015, measured in current value.

After a decline in the 3rd quarter, the value of new building and construction projects rose towards the end of 2016. As a total, the value of new orders increased by 24 per cent compared to the 4th quarter of 2015. The order reserves rose by 12 per cent in the same period.

The regional figures showed minor changes compared to the 3rd quarter of 2016. An exception here was the substantial growth in civil engineering order reserves for Agder. The main contributor to this was the major road project E-18 Arendal-Tvedestrand.

Source: SSB / Norway Today