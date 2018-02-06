Bumper start to Norwegian seafood exports for 2018

Norway exported 198,000 tonnes of seafood worth NOK 7.7 billion in January. An increase in volume of 23,000 tonnes or 13 per cent and a NOK 143 million or 2 per cent rise in value compared with January last year.

«The growth in value seen in Norwegian seafood exports in January is due to whitefish products. At the same time it is gratifying to see that exports to the EU market have shown strong growth in volume and at historically high prices. In particular, it is encouraging to see that France is importing increased volumes. At the same time, salmon exports to China will be higher than January last year», says Asbjørn Warvik Rørtveit, Director for Market Insight and Access with the Norwegian Seafood Council.

Salmon exports are stable

Salmon exports totalled 85,400 tonnes, with a value of NOK 5.1 billion in January. This represents an increase in volume of 16,000 tonnes or 23 per cent with export values on par with same month in 2017. The average price for fresh whole salmon fell from NOK 72.02 to NOK 57.10 per kg. Poland, France and Denmark were the largest export markets for salmon from Norway.

“The EU market has taken a larger share this year compared with the same month last year. It shows that the market has largely recovered from last year’s price rise shock, where France in particular is showing a positive trend. China is the driver for the Asian region, with a record increase in volume compared with January last year”, says Paul T. Aandahl, Analyst with the Norwegian Seafood Council.

Trout exports improve

In January 3,200 tonnes of trout were exported with a value of NOK 207 million. Volumes were up by 703 tonnes or 28 per cent while the export value increased by NOK 13 million or 7 per cent compared to January last year. The USA, China and Canada were our largest trout market in January.

Herring exports increase, whilst mackerel exports decline

33,500 tonnes of herring were exported in January with a value of NOK 322 million. This represents an increase in volume of 8,300 tonnes or 33 per cent while the value increased by NOK 26 million or 9 per cent. Germany and Lithuania were the most important markets for herring in January.

In January, 19,800 tonnes of mackerel were exported with a value of 245 million. Volumes fell by just under 5,000 tonnes or 20 per cent while the value fell by NOK 62 million or 20 per cent. South Korea, Turkey and China were the largest export markets for Norwegian mackerel in January.

Clipfish exports rise

9,600 tonnes of clipfish were exported with a value of NOK 418 million. Volumes increased by 819 tonnes or 9 per cent while export values increased by NOK 50 million or 14 per cent compared with January last year. Brazil was the largest market in January with a value of NOK 238 million.

Salted fish exports are unchanged

In January, 1,000 tonnes of salted fish were exported with a value of NOK 47 million. Volumes were down by 143 tonnes or 12 per cent while export values are at the same level as January 2017. Spain and Greece were our most important markets in January.

Fresh and frozen cod exports rise

5,700 tonnes of fresh cod incl. Skrei were exported in January with a total value of NOK 232 million. This is an increase in volume of 1,500 tonnes or 37 per cent while export value increased by NOK 47 million or 26 per cent. Of this, Skrei accounted for 589 tonnes, which represents an increase of 200 tonnes. The value of Skrei was NOK 30 million, up by NOK 9 million or 45 per cent.

In January, 7,900 tonnes of frozen cod were exported with a value of NOK 273 million. This is a decrease in volume of 786 tonnes or 9 per cent while export value increased by NOK 7 million or 3 per cent.

“The good weather in January has given increased volumes for cod and whitefish compared to the same month last year, although prices have been somewhat lower. Prices in January have been far higher than the average for the whole of 2017. Relatively high prices for especially cod and haddock, coupled with increased volumes, mean that cod fish products are experiencing their best January ever”, says Ingrid Kristine Pettersen, analyst with the Norwegian Seafood Council,.

Prawns exports rise

671 tonnes of prawns were exported in January with a value of NOK 53 million. An increase of 92 tonnes or 16 per cent, while export values increased by NOK 10 million or 24 per cent on January last year. Sweden and the UK were the largest markets in January.

King crab exports are down

179 tonnes of king crab was exported with a value of NOK 52 million kroner. This is a decrease of 89 tonnes or 33 per cent year-on-year while export value fell by NOK 21 million kroner or 28 per cent. South Korea and the United States were the largest markets in January.

