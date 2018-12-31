Bus industry needs 1,000 new drivers a year

Although the first self-propelled buses have begun rolling, the industry sees a great need for around 1,000 new human drivers annually in the time to come.

Director Jon H. Stordrange of NHO transport highlights two reasons why it is necessary to recruit new drivers in the years to come writes Bergens Tidende newspaper. There is a high average age among today’s drivers, and the use of buses is increasing in the cities.

‘’Overall, this gives an increased demand for around 1,000 new bus drivers every year’’ said Stordrange. Until 2030, up to 14,000 new bus drivers have to be recruited according to a report NHO have ordered from Urbanet Analysis.

CEO Roger Harkestad told Tide that they currently lack between 30 and 40 bus drivers in Hordaland. This comes in addition to an annual requirement of around 100 new drivers.

“The zero growth target for car traffic increases the need for bus traffic around the big cities. 85% of the reduction will be at the expense of private cars” said the Tide boss, who is particularly interested in recruiting younger drivers.

Harkestad thinks it is a safe profession for many to remain in. He said he does not fear the automation of the transport industry.

“Those who start today can have a long working life. It takes a few decades before the automation is full on. The profession will definitely change, but it will still need staffing.”

