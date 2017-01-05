Car sales increasing in the US

Sales of new cars in the US rose last year by 0.4 per cent from the previous year, to 17.55 million vehicles.

A hectic month of December with discounts on the purchase of new cars helped growth, according to the figures from Autodata.

Sales of passenger cars fell 4.7 percent, however, but sales of SUVs and pickup trucks rose 8.3 percent.

Ford reported their best year in a decade, and Nissan and Honda reported record sales in the United States. Toyota and GM decreased.

GM Chief Economist Mustafa Mohatarem believes that this year is likely to see the same sales volume as last year, or even better. But some analysts believe car sales have peaked and that it will fall this year.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today