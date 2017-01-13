Case against the Obama administration for Norwegian-permit to fly

A group of American unions have decided to sue the Obama administration for giving Norwegian Air International a permit to fly between Europe and the United States.

It has been reported by Dagbladet. The US Department of Transportation decided to give the disputed permit to fly to the Norwegian’s Irish subsidiary on December 3 last year.

It provoked strong reactions among both Norwegian and American pilot and cabin crew unions-who believed this could potentially impair their working conditions.

The unions who are taking up the lawsuit against the Obama administration include AFL-CIO, Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA), the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA and Allied Pilots Assocition. The lawsuit was submitted to the U.S. Court of Appeals in Columbia district on Friday.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today