Cash support for parents caring for children at home increases to 7,500 kroner per month

There will be more money for parents who choose to forego kindergarten, to stay home with young children for one year.

On the 1st of August, cash support for stay at home parents will increase from 6,000 to 7,500 kroner per month. The increase is a result of budget negotiations with the government for 2017.

–

The first instalment will be paid out on Thursday the 31st of August.

–

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today