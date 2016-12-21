The Central Statistics Bureau (SSB), reported 4.8% of Norwegians unemployed in October

There were 133,000 people unemployed in this country in October, according to seasonally adjusted figures from Statistics Norway (SSB). It accounted for 4.8% of the workforce.

Unemployment decreased by 0.2% (or 6,000 people) from July to October, according to Statistics Norway’s Labour Force Survey (LFS).

LFS figures show that from May 2014 to Autumn 2015, there was a gradual increase in the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate.

Over the past year, however, changes in unemployment mostly fall within the margin of error variance of between 4.5 and 5% of the workforce.

During this period, the population increased for those who are in the age range of between 15 to 74 years, and thus the employment rate decreased from 68.5% in January 2015, to 67.3% in October this year.

SSB’s unemployment figures are based on the LFS (Labour Force Survey), reflecting how many people regard themselves as unemployed.

The Labour and Welfare Administration (NAV) unemployment figures are, in turn, the number of people registered unemployed with them. Usually LFS unemployment exceeds Nav unemployment because many people who are genuinely unemployed do not register with Nav.

This applies particularly to people who are new to the labour market, and who are not entitled to unemployment benefits.

