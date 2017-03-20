The Centre Party wants to cut subsidies of Tesla

Already next year, a Tesla car can become several hundred thousand crowns more expensive in Norway.

The Centre Party (Senterpartiet) will replace the tax exemption on cars with a fixed support amount.

Acting Party Leader Ola Borten Moe, who heads the Program Committee of the Centre Party; will at the Congress in Trondheim this weekend advocate for that “today’s purchase benefits should be replaced by a system whereby anyone buying a zero emission car receives a fixed amount in support.” The financial newspaper Dagens Næringsliv writes.

A Tesla is currently exempt of VAT; also one does not pay a one time fee on the car. Dagens Næringsliv has previously written that Tesla owners had an average income of NOK 1.1 million in 2015.

– I think there are very few who understand why the society should spend so much money on Norway’s most affluent, and with such a dubious environmental effect.

The Norwegian state subsidizes the luxury consumption of the richest in this country. It is becoming problem for the reputation of electrical cars, of which we want more, says Borten Moe.

Labour has proposed a cap on support for Electrical Vehicles of about NOK 500,000.

– We envisage a fixed amount of aid where it will not become more expensive to buy an Opel Ampera E-or any of the other smaller vehicles. The rest must accept to pay more, says Borten Moe.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today