Chicken sales continue to increase

The sale of chicken is back in full force after the narasin crisis hit the industry at the end of 2014. Norgesgruppen (The Norweigian Group) are experiencing higher sales now than before the crisis.

Slaughter statistics for chicken from the first five months of the year show higher numbers than in the same period in 2014, before the narasin crises tipped the chicken sales to the bone, reported Nationen newspaper. Coop, Rema, Nortura and Norgesgruppen confirm the increasing sales trend.

‘For Norgesgruppen, sales have actually exceeded the level before the narasin scare’ said Sæter, who added that sales have increased by 30% since 2015.

Communications Manager, Harald Kristiansen, of Coop, believes that the industry and the chains having agreed to phase out the antibiotic narasin from animal feed has contributed to the growth in sales.

‘I think most customers now take this for granted,’ he said.

Agriculture Minister, Jon Georg Dale of Fremskrittspartiet (Frp) praised the industry.

‘The narasin discussion was demanding for the industry, and resulted in an immediate market failure, where sales fell sharply by 20%. It’s very good that sales have recovered. Many manufacturers have invested a lot, and it’s satisfying if we get a more predictable and stable chicken market’, said the minister.

