China halves fishing import fees

China halves tariffs for several fish species, including frozen Atlantic salmon. Norwegian authorities expect exports to increase sharply in the future.

The duty fees for frozen Atlantic salmon, capelin and crabs are halved, from 10 to 5 percent. In addition, the rates for fresh crab have fallen from 14 to 7 percent, frozen prawns from 5 to 2 percent and fresh cold water prawns and lobster from 15 to 5 percent, according to the Ministry of Food and Fisheries.

– “This is a great news. The potential in the Chinese market is enormous, and halving of tariffs will mean a lot for Norwegian seafood exports in the future. This is definitely a nice premiere gift for the seafood industry,” says Per Sandberg, Minister of Fisheries (Frp).

“When China halves the import fees for species like frozen salmon, capelin, prawns and crabs, it is clear that they want to meet Chinese consumers’ growing demand for high quality seafood,” says Sigmund Bjørgo, a fishery mission in China from the Norwegian Seafood Council.

Nordea’s seafood analyst Kolbjørn Giskeødegård believes it is doubtful that this will mean a lot of exports to China in the short term.

“It is clearly positive for the frozen products, but it is doubtful that there is something to be said about the salmon in Norway. We sell basically most fresh salmon and as long as nothing happens on that front, it is limited how much increase you will get.”

“Of course, it is possible to make sure China will import more frozen salmon from Norway, but it is also doubtful,” says Giskeødegård to E24.

Import restrictions to China have slowed, but it will still take time before full normalization of China-Norway relations are in place. Among other things, salmon producers from the counties of Sør-Trøndelag, Nordland and Troms are still banned from the Chinese market.

NTB Scanpix / Norway Today