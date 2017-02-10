China’s export trade grows

China’s exports grew in January 2017 by 7.9% compared to January last year.

China exported goods in January for $182 billion, more than NOK 1,500 billion, according to figures from the Chinese customs authorities on Friday.

Imports grew during the same period by 16.7%, to $131 billion, nearly NOK 1,100 billion.

Overall, China’s trade with the outside world stood at 11.4%, rising to $314 billion, more than NOK 2,600 billion.

Converted into Chinese currency, export growth was at 15.9% in January, and imports increased by 25.2% compared to January 2016.

The figures show positive growth in the Chinese economy after the December figures showed a decline in exports of 6.1%.

For the year as a whole, the value of Chinese exports grew by 7.7% compared to 2015. Their economic growth last year was 6.7%, the weakest since 1990.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today