China launches it’s first self made airliner

China, self made airlinerA Chinese-made C919 passenger jet takes off on its first flight at Pudong International Airport in Shanghai, Friday, May 5, 2017. The first large Chinese-made passenger jetliner took off on its maiden test flight, a symbolic milestone in China's long-term goal to break into the Western-dominated aircraft market. (AP Photo/Andy Wong, Pool)

Posted By: Pieter Wijnen 5. May 2017

China’s first self made airliner takes off

China’s first large self made airliner took Friday off from Pudong International Airport in Shanghai for its first test flight.
 
The plane, a C919 with green and blue stripes, took off as thousands of spectators watched and cheered.

The maiden voyage is considered a milestone for China, which hopes to ensure a prominent role in the international aviation industry.

C919 is intended to be a competitor to the European A320 from Airbus and the American Boeing 737.

If the test flight on Friday is successful, the Chinese state-owned manufacturer, Commercial Aircraft Corporation Of China (Comac) will apply for approval from Chinese aviation authorities and international control authorities.

 

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today

