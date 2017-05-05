China’s first self made airliner takes off
China’s first large self made airliner took Friday off from Pudong International Airport in Shanghai for its first test flight.
The plane, a C919 with green and blue stripes, took off as thousands of spectators watched and cheered.
The maiden voyage is considered a milestone for China, which hopes to ensure a prominent role in the international aviation industry.
C919 is intended to be a competitor to the European A320 from Airbus and the American Boeing 737.
If the test flight on Friday is successful, the Chinese state-owned manufacturer, Commercial Aircraft Corporation Of China (Comac) will apply for approval from Chinese aviation authorities and international control authorities.
Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today
Be the first to comment on "China launches it’s first self made airliner"