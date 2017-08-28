Chinese company will employ 180 Norwegian new rig workers

The Chinese rig company COSL Drilling will employ 250 rig workers. About 180 of them will be employed in Norway, the rest in the UK.

In July, the company announced that they have secured contracts for the two COSL innovators and COSL Pioneer, writes E24. The new employees will be in place around the end of the year.

“After we have been through a very tough period, it is a great pleasure to be able to upgrade our modern and efficient rigs. It will be good to get the rigs and crew back to sea where they belong, “says Jørgen Arnesen, CEO of COSL Drilling Europe, in a statement.

It lights up

The new appointments are marked with a visit from, amongst others, Minister of Petroleum and Energy Terje Søviknes (Frp) at the CCB base at Ågotnes in Hordaland, where the two rigs have been in storage.

Søviknes says to E24 that the news shows that “it is also bright in the rig field”, although it is still tough for many.

Statoil terminated in March last year the contract with COSL Innovator at the Troll field after a man died on December 30, 2015 when a 30 meter high wave hit the housing block on the rig. COSL went into legal proceedings against Statoil, and the legal process is still ongoing.

230 lost the job

230 people lost their jobs after the decomissioning. In total, 400 people have lost their jobs in the company during the downturn, according to Sysla. Several of them have now been offered to come back.

“We have had dialogue with these along the way. 220 of those who lost their jobs have said they would like to come back now. That means we have done something right, says Arnesen.

