Chinese President defends globalization in Davos

It is wrong to blame the economic globalization for the world’s problems, said Chinese President Xi Jinping in his speech at the World Economic Forum.

Xi spoke at the meeting which has been fully packed on Tuesday. Here he began to say that globalization has led to a lot of positives. He also said that economic globalization can neither be blamed for the financial crisis in 2008 or the Syrian refugee situation.

But he also said that it is a double-edged sword when the world economy is under downward pressure.

Expectations for the speech was very high at the meeting which for years has been dominated by Western politicians and business leaders.

While Donald Trump is preparing to take power in the United States, Xi priority is to participate in Davos. He is the first Chinese president who has ever been present at the meeting in the Swiss Alpine town.

After Trumps election victory, China has tried to play the role of defender for international trade. Chinese media described Xi as a stabilizing force in the world.

– I have no doubt that Xi will show China as open, business-friendly, stable, predictable and reliable in relation to a number of global issues, said François Godement from think tank European Council on Foreign Relations before the speech.

Trump has many times criticized China. He has angered the Chinese government vigorously by allowing for changes in US Taiwan policy.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today