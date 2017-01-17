Chinese President to speak at Davos

Chinese President Xi Jinping will hold a speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Tuesday. The speech may be the highlight of the meeting that for years has been dominated by Western politicians and business leaders.

While Donald Trump is preparing to take power in the United States, Xi’s priority is to participate in Davos. He is the first Chinese president who has ever been present at the meeting in the Swiss Alpine town.

After Trumps election victory, China has tried to assume the role of defender of international trade. Chinese media described Xi as a stabilizing force in the world.

– I have no doubt that Xi will showcase China as open, business-friendly, stable, predictable and reliable in relation to a number of global issues, says François Godement from the think tank European Council on Foreign Relations.

He believes Xi will portray China as a contrast to Trump’s United States, although he did not necessarily want to mention the incoming US president by name.

Trump has criticized China many times. He has angered the Chinese government vigorously by allowing for changes in US Taiwan policy.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today