More choose Norwegian food

Support for Norwegian food is greater than ever before. In a new survey, 57% said they always choose Norwegian food at the store if it is possible.

Meanwhile, 65% said they think Norwegian food is safer than food produced in other countries, reported Nationen newspaper .

‘This is a vitamin injection for anyone working with Norwegian food. We have never before measured such positive attitudes to Norwegian food and Norwegian food production’, said CEO Nina Sundqvist of Matmerk, who conducted the survey.

The desire to support Norwegian jobs is the main reason why Norwegians choose to buy Norwegian food, followed by the desire to support Norwegian farmers and Norwegian food production.

23% said they choose Norwegian food because they think it tastes better.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today